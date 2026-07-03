Swiss Salvation Army takes on more service contracts from state
Over 77,600 meals served, as well as around 2,300 beds and accommodation places for homeless people, those with mental health issues and refugees: the Salvation Army’s work in 2025 was dominated by the housing crisis and rising poverty.
The demand for social support in Switzerland has continued to rise, according to the Salvation Army’s annual report published on Friday. In addition, the charity is taking on an increasing number of service contracts from the state.
According to the annual report, this includes taking over the running of transit centres for refugees – following on from those in canton Bern, now also in Basel. In canton Bern, Rahab Bern, an organisation affiliated with the Salvation Army, also signed a service contract to provide an empowerment programme for people wishing to leave prostitution.
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They keep the pot boiling all year round
Furthermore, the Salvation Army was active in international humanitarian aid and development cooperation in 2025. Among other things, it supported school programmes in Haiti and provided emergency aid following the earthquake in Myanmar, as detailed in the annual report.
In 2025, the Salvation Army increased its operating income by around CHF22 million ($27.4 million) to just under CHF239 million. Income from donations, inheritances and bequests rose particularly sharply, as did revenue from goods and services.
Last year, the Salvation Army had 2,061 employees and 2,228 congregation members. A total of 29,345 days of voluntary work were carried out.
On July 1, Lieutenant Colonel Heidi Imboden took over as Territorial Director and Chair of the Foundation Board. According to the press release, she is the first woman to head the charity since the 1960s.
Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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