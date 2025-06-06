Swiss central bank rejects US currency manipulation claims

The SNB rejects accusations of manipulation by the US Treasury Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) denies suggestions by the United States that it unfairly manipulates the value of the Swiss franc.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La BNS rejette les accusations de manipulation par le Trésor US Original Read more: La BNS rejette les accusations de manipulation par le Trésor US

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The US Treasury Department has added Switzerland and Ireland to a list of trading partners likely to manipulate their currencies or put in place non-tariff trade barriers.

+ The world’s strongest currency is also super competitive

In a position paper obtained by AWP, the guarantor of price stability maintains that the key rate is its principal means of action and that its interventions on the currency markets are calibrated to guarantee adequate monetary conditions in the country.

+ Strong Swiss franc both a blessing and a curse

These interventions are aimed at fulfilling the mandate of price stability and not at establishing predefined exchange rates, the SNB continued.

The SNB continues to maintain contact with the US authorities within the framework of a “macroeconomic dialogue”, which provides an opportunity to explain Swiss monetary policy.

More

More US puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners This content was published on The United States Treasury Department places Switzerland on a watch list for currency and economic practices. Read more: US puts Switzerland on watch list of trading partners

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch