Swiss canton coordinates donations for landslide destroyed village

The Swiss canton of Valais will set up a committee to coordinate CHF 57.4 million in donations for the village of Blatten that was destroyed by a landslide.

The committee will be chaired by Beda Albrecht, the former head of the cantonal tax department. Its members will include representatives from Blatten, Caritas Switzerland, the Swiss Red Cross and Swiss Solidarity.

It will be able to define its own organisation and assign external mandates if necessary.

Its tasks will include examining and approving requests for donations, collaborating with the various donor bodies and drawing up reports for the competent bodies.

The committee’s tasks will be numerous. These include examining requests from potential beneficiaries, coordinating the various forms of aid (from the Confederation, canton, aid organisations and insurance companies) and working with the various donor bodies,

The committee will also be responsible for approving donations to beneficiaries in accordance with the established criteria, and for drawing up reports for the relevant bodies. The municipality of Blatten will be responsible for paying out authorised donations.

