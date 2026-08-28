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Swiss say they have struggled with the heat

The Swiss have been suffering from the heat and are worried (poll)
The Swiss have been suffering from the heat and are worried (poll) Keystone-SDA

The scorching summer has taken quite a toll on the Swiss. A large majority of those surveyed found the high temperatures difficult to cope with, and many are concerned about the environment.

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Keystone-SDA

In total, 74% of the population described the summer of 2026 as “very trying” or “somewhat trying”, according to a survey by 20 Minutes and Tamedia published on Friday. Only a quarter of those surveyed found it very or somewhat pleasant.

Women suffered significantly more from the heat than men: 46% of them said they found it trying, compared with 31% of men.

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Political affiliations also played a role in how people felt. Half of the left-wing Green Party’s electorate found the heat very difficult to cope with. At the other end of the spectrum, supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party coped with it best: 36% of them found the summer pleasant.

More than a third of those surveyed (37%) said they suffered from significant or very significant physical problems, particularly sleep problems.

How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR