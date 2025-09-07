Most Swiss oppose national 30 km/h speed limit: survey

The Swiss population is opposed to the generalization of the 30 km/h speed limit Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Most Swiss people are opposed to a 30 km/h speed limit on all roads in built-up areas, according to a survey by Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La population suisse est opposée à la généralisation du 30 km/h Original Read more: La population suisse est opposée à la généralisation du 30 km/h

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Survey respondents said the proposed national speed limit would bring too many disadvantages, reports the Le Matin Dimanche newspaper.

+ Swiss driver faces CHF1 million speeding fine

Around two-thirds of those polled (64%) reject a general introduction of 30 km/h speed limits in towns and cities. The survey was cconducted by YouGov among 1,207 people aged between 15 and 79 living in towns and cities.

If 30 km/h zones were to be introduced across the board, the survey, which Keystone-ATS was able to consult, shows that 61% of those questioned fear that this would lead to a transfer of traffic to local streets.

A large majority also felt that it could slow down the response of emergency services (police, fire or medical). Finally, 59% of those questioned thought that more buses would be needed to keep up with the timetable.

More

More Duck flashed by Swiss speed camera could be repeat offender This content was published on A mallard has been busted going 52km/h in a 30km/h zone in the Bernese suburb of Köniz. Read more: Duck flashed by Swiss speed camera could be repeat offender

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.