Most Swiss oppose national 30 km/h speed limit: survey

Around two-thirds of those polled (64%) reject a general introduction of 30 km/h speed limits in towns and cities. The survey was cconducted by YouGov among 1,207 people aged between 15 and 79 living in towns and cities.
If 30 km/h zones were to be introduced across the board, the survey, which Keystone-ATS was able to consult, shows that 61% of those questioned fear that this would lead to a transfer of traffic to local streets.
A large majority also felt that it could slow down the response of emergency services (police, fire or medical). Finally, 59% of those questioned thought that more buses would be needed to keep up with the timetable.
