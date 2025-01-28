Swiss toy market remained buoyant in 2024

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss toy market recorded a 1.2% year-on-year rise in sales to CHF521 million ($575 million) last year, according to a study by GfK Switzerland published on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“The growth drivers were construction sets, with an increase of 14.9%. Stuffed animals were very popular, with an increase of 8.6%”, the Swiss Toy Association said in a press release.

Dolls, on the other hand, saw the biggest drop, down 10.8%. Toys with electronic components and children’s toys were down by 6.5% and 6.4% respectively.

“Despite the flood of very low-priced goods from Chinese platforms, families in Switzerland continue to invest in high-quality, traditional toys […] that meet the highest safety standards,” the Swiss Toy Association said.

Online sales accounted for 30% of the total.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

