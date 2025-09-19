The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Young Swiss must learn second national language, says government

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Keystone-SDA
Switzerland’s 26 cantons could be obliged to continue teaching a second national language at primary level. The government intends to draft a bill to this effect. This regulation would apply only if the 2004 compromise on languages is abandoned.

The government is “concerned” by the decision of some German-speaking cantons to postpone the teaching of the second national language to secondary level, it said in a statement on Friday. Such a decision “jeopardises the harmonisation of teaching and national cohesion”.

+ After Zurich, St. Gallen votes to relegate French to secondary school

The government has instructed the interior ministry to draft a bill. The aim is to clarify the place of national languages in education, while taking into account cantonal competencies in education and the differences between language regions.

+ Top teacher questions early French in Swiss schools

With this bill, which will be put out to consultation, the government is preparing “for a possible failure of the harmonisation of language teaching”, which was decided as part of the HarmoS agreement.

