Ex-safety officer faces criminal probe into Crans-Montana fire
Criminal proceedings have been opened against a former municipal safety inspection officer of Crans-Montana in connection with a fatal bar fire on New Year's Eve.
This is the third criminal procedure opened by the Valais Public Prosecutor’s Office following those against the owners of the Constellation bar.
“I can confirm that my client has been summoned to appear as a defendant on February 9,” lawyer David Aïoutz told Keystone-ATS on Thursday morning, confirming a report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS. “At this stage, there will be no further statement.”
The man was stationed in Crans-Montana during the safety checks carried out on the Constellation bar in 2018 and 2019. On two occasions, his recommendations had not been implemented by the manager.
He will be interviewed at the offices of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sion.
The proceedings are to establish any criminal liability in connection with the shortcomings observed in the bar following the fire on January 1.
The bar owners remain under the alternative measures to pre-trial detention decided by a Valais court.
