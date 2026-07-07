Swiss wage gap widens further
The wage gap in Switzerland has continued to widen over the past ten years, according to the Swiss Trade Union Federation (SGB).
Whilst the incomes of top earners have risen, those of people on lower wages have fallen, as a study by the trade union federation shows.
The reason for this trend is said to be stagnating average wages despite rising productivity. The SGB complained that the gains from productivity growth in recent years – between 2016 and 2025 – have mainly gone to employers and shareholders.
In some cases, employees have not even received inflation-linked pay rises.
There remains a significant gender pay gap. Half of all women earn less than CHF5,000 a month, whilst the median figure for men stands at CHF7,000 .
Furthermore, the analysis went on to state that cantonal tax cuts and the sharp rise in health insurance premiums had put a strain on the disposable incomes of the lower and middle classes.
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Median annual salary in Switzerland rose to CHF87,000 in 2025
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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