Prosecutors seek six-year jail term for ex-Swiss banker Vincenz

The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a six-year prison sentence for Pierin Vincenz Keystone-SDA

Prosecutors have demanded a six year prison sentence without parole for the former head of Raiffeisen bank and and his ex-business partner at an appeal court hearing.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le parquet de Zurich réclame six ans de prison pour Pierin Vincenz Original Read more: Le parquet de Zurich réclame six ans de prison pour Pierin Vincenz

Pierin Vincenz and Beat Stocker were found guilty of fraud, aggravated breach of trust and private bribery at the original trial in 2022. They were sentenced to three years and nine months and four-years behind bars respectively.

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On the fourth day of the appeal trial before the Zurich Supreme Court, the prosecutor reiterated their original sentencing requests. In their view, the original sentence handed down at first instance was insufficient.

The prosecution also criticised the fact that the lower court had imposed separate, suspended fines in relation to the expense claims.

It considers that these offences were closely linked to the alleged hidden shareholdings attributed to the defendants.

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More Former Swiss banker ‘faces CHF1 million tax evasion charge’ This content was published on Former Raiffeisen CEO reportedly hit with CHF1 million tax evasion fine. Read more: Former Swiss banker ‘faces CHF1 million tax evasion charge’

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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