Prosecutors seek six-year jail term for ex-Swiss banker Vincenz
Prosecutors have demanded a six year prison sentence without parole for the former head of Raiffeisen bank and and his ex-business partner at an appeal court hearing.
Pierin Vincenz and Beat Stocker were found guilty of fraud, aggravated breach of trust and private bribery at the original trial in 2022. They were sentenced to three years and nine months and four-years behind bars respectively.
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On the fourth day of the appeal trial before the Zurich Supreme Court, the prosecutor reiterated their original sentencing requests. In their view, the original sentence handed down at first instance was insufficient.
The prosecution also criticised the fact that the lower court had imposed separate, suspended fines in relation to the expense claims.
It considers that these offences were closely linked to the alleged hidden shareholdings attributed to the defendants.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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