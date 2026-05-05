Theft of luxury cars rises sharply in Switzerland
Last year the insurance company Axa noted an increase in the number of reported car thefts. The average cost of a car theft in 2025 was almost CHF14,000 ($17,850). The cantons of Geneva and Vaud are particularly hard hit.
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Nearly 400 cases are now reported to the insurance company each year. Axa said on Tuesday that in 2025 the damage caused by car theft would amount to around CHF5 million. This figure is almost twice as high as in the years before the pandemic. What’s more, in ten years, the average amount of damage has risen by CHF4,000.
The cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Basel City were particularly hard hit by car thefts, judging by the number plates on the stolen vehicles. Ticino was also above the Swiss average for the past ten years. Cantons Obwalden and Glarus had the lowest incidence of vehicle theft.
According to the press release, the proximity of borders may explain these regional differences. “It seems that more and more organised gangs are stealing vehicles and taking them out of the country,” said Samuel Gétaz, head of SRO claims at AXA. What’s more, urban areas offer more opportunities for thieves.
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Analysis of the last ten years has also shown that criminals prefer certain makes of car. A Land Rover is more than four times more likely to be stolen than the Swiss average. An Alfa Romeo is three times more likely to be stolen, and a Porsche more than twice as likely, according to the insurance company.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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