Changes coming into force in Switzerland on August 1

Sunrise is increasing the prices of mobile and internet subscriptions for private and business customers with effect from August 1. Keystone-SDA

A mobile phone provider is increasing its prices, and SWISS is resuming flights to Tel Aviv. These and other changes will come into effect in Switzerland from August 1.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Diese Änderungen treten am 1. August in der Schweiz in Kraft Original Read more: Diese Änderungen treten am 1. August in der Schweiz in Kraft

SUBSCRIPTIONS: Sunrise, the second-largest Swiss telecoms group, is increasing the prices of mobile and internet subscriptions for private and business customers with effect from August 1. The monthly basic charge will rise by CHF1.50 ($1.85) per subscription; for multiple and combined subscriptions, the increase will be CHF0.75 per additional subscription. Prices for the Yallo and Lebara brands will also rise by between CHF0.50 and CHF2, depending on the mobile subscription. For most subscriptions, the increase will be CHF1. The sub-brands Swype and CHmobile, as well as specific offers for business customers, are exempt from the price increase. The same applies to pay-as-you-go and home security offers, additional services (options) and instalment plans for devices, the company said.

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PENSION PROVISION: To prevent problems with the first payment of the 13th monthly pension payment (in December 2026), brought-forward amendments to the Ordinance on Occupational Old-Age, Survivors’ and Disability Provision will come into force on August 1. Until now, the rule has been that pensions from the pension fund and the old-age and survivors’ pension (AHV) combined may not exceed 85% of the final AHV salary (over-insurance protection). If the 13th AHV pension payment were included without adjustment, this limit could be exceeded, which would lead to cuts in pension fund pensions. According to the government, the adjustment prevents this from happening in good time.

AVIATION: Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) intends to resume its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel from August 1. Its parent company, the Lufthansa Group, has been serving Tel Aviv since June, albeit with a reduced number of flights. SWISS had recently repeatedly extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv. The reasons for the changes to the flight schedule were the tense situation in and around Iran following the Israeli-US attacks on the country.

NATURALISATION: From August 1, the processes relating to applications for ordinary naturalisation will be digitised. Communication between the relevant cantonal authorities and the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will in future take place digitally rather than by post, the government announced. This is intended to optimise communication and data transfer between the authorities.

SHORT-TIME WORK: In view of the continuing difficult economic climate, the government has decided to maintain the maximum duration for receiving short-time work compensation, which has been extended from 12 to 24 months. From August 1, companies will therefore be able to continue claiming short-time working allowance for their employees for a maximum of 24 months. The extension is valid until January 31, 2027. According to the government’s forecasts, no significant improvement in the labour market situation is expected in the near future. The extension is intended to safeguard jobs and prevent a rise in unemployment. The measure offers the affected businesses greater planning certainty.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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