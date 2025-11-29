The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Autumn temperatures in Switzerland within the normal range

This year's autumn temperatures are within the normal range
Mist and golden leaves: Switzerland in Autumn. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Autumn temperatures in Switzerland within the normal range
Listening: Autumn temperatures in Switzerland within the normal range

On average, temperatures in September, October and November were within the normal range, according to the Federal Office for Meteorology, MeteoSwiss.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This year’s autumn temperatures deviated 0.1°C from the reference value, MeteoSwiss wrote on Friday; the 2025 season was the 30th-warmest in the country since records began. Between 1991 and 2020, the average temperature of a Swiss autumn was 6.4°C.

According to MeteoSwiss, the start of autumn this year was very wet. At the Leukerbad measuring station, precipitation in October reached the fifth-highest level in 140 years. November made up for this with above-average sunshine throughout Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR