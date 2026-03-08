Thousands demonstrate at feminist strike in Lausanne
Around 3,000 people responded to the call of the collective "Grève féministe Vaud" (Feminist Strike Vaud) in Lausanne on Saturday. They demonstrated "against imperialist wars" on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Against the austerity policy that is destroying our lives and financing imperialist wars”: This was the slogan under which the demonstrators initially gathered in front of the cathedral. Speeches were held and slogans chanted, as a journalist from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA reported from the scene.
“No feminism without anti-militarism. No peace without social justice,” shouted one member of the collective. “Support for all people who resist,” another demonstrator echoed. Demands were made for more funding for healthcare, public services and the prevention of sexist and sexual violence, more crèche places and an end to austerity policies.
The demonstration ended at around 5pm at the Esplanade de Montbenon. Colourful placards, music and feminist slogans characterised the demonstration, in which more than 3,000 people took part, according to a count by Keystone-SDA. According to the Lausanne city police, there were 1,200.
More
This Day in History: when Swiss women got the vote
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.