Thousands demonstrate in Bern in support of Kurds in Syria
Several thousand people gathered in Bern on Saturday for another rally in favour of the Kurdish regions in Syria.
They responded to a call from Kurdish exile organisations, far-left groups and other circles.
The authorised demonstration was held under the slogan “Defend Rojava”, as reported by a correspondent of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. A parade through the city centre was planned.
The region referred to by the Kurds as Rojava is located in northern Syria. A ceasefire agreement between troops of the Syrian transitional government and Kurdish forces was concluded on Friday. However, the situation is considered fragile.
In recent weeks, there have been numerous Rojava demonstrations in the major Swiss cities.
