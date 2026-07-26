Thousands demonstrate in Bern in support of queer issues

Thousands demonstrate in Bern in support of queer issues Keystone-SDA

Several thousand people gathered at the Pride Festival in Bern on Saturday to campaign for the rights and causes of queer people. Alongside political issues, the focus was also on the solidarity within the queer community.

Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Tausende demonstrieren in Bern für Anliegen queerer Menschen Original Read more: Tausende demonstrieren in Bern für Anliegen queerer Menschen

Anna Rosenwasser, a Zurich-based politician with the Social Democrats and queer activist, criticised “rich and modern Switzerland”, which she said was merely in the lower middle of the pack when it came to rights for queer people. Rainbow families are still struggling with loopholes in the law, and in many cantons it is still legal to hate queer people or to seek to “cure” them.

More

More Swiss Politics Seven graphics showing how LGBTIQ+ people are doing in Switzerland This content was published on What is it like to live as a queer person in Switzerland? A study sheds light on discrimination, coming out, and self-harm. Read more: Seven graphics showing how LGBTIQ+ people are doing in Switzerland

Against this backdrop, Rosenwasser described joy as an act of resistance. “We are here because one of the most beautiful things about being queer is being yourself. We are here to show that, thankfully, we are all here,” said Rosenwasser.

From Bern’s Waisenhausplatz, a colourful and peaceful march, accompanied by several mobile music units, set off through the city. The alleys of Bern’s Old Town were decked out with rainbow flags. From the Old Town, the march proceeded via the Matte and Marzili districts to Bundesplatz. There, a festival featuring political speeches, music and shows awaited the participants.

Despite the progress made in recent years to improve the situation of queer people in Switzerland, legal equality has not yet been achieved, various of the speakers emphasised. Whilst social acceptance has also increased, many queer people still experience discrimination and hostility in their everyday lives.

Lea Blattner, a member of the Green Party, called for a ban on conversion therapy. The House of Representatives had passed a ban in 2022; since then, the ball has been in the Senate’s court, which is awaiting a report from the Federal Council (Switzerland’s executive body). Progress must finally be made, Blattner insisted.

“You don’t wait for reports whilst people are being torn apart. Anyone who waits, even though they could act, is making a choice,” said Blattner.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories