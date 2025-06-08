The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Thousands join Pride march through Geneva

Thousands of people at the Pride march through Geneva
Thousands of people at the Pride march through Geneva Keystone-SDA
Thousands join Pride march through Geneva
Thousands of people attended the big Pride march in Geneva on Saturday afternoon. In a festive atmosphere, the Geneva Pride organisation warned of the threats to LGBTQIA+ people.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“Fascist politicians are targeting LGBTQIA+ people by minimising social, mental, physical and sexual violence against them,” said Xavier Lavatelli, Co-President of Geneva Pride. In Switzerland, the announced cuts to the federal budget jeopardise prevention. “We demand equal treatment,” he emphasised.

Under grey skies, the colourful demonstration started at Quai Wilson and led over the Mont Blanc Bridge to the Parc des Bastions. “Love has no gender”, “Queer liberation” and “God loves unconditionally” could be read on signs.

LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex. The + symbolises other gender identities.

