Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

Three inmates attempt to escape from Sion prison
Three inmates attempt to escape from Sion prison Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Prison escape foiled by Swiss police
Listening: Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

Three inmates attempted to escape from Sion prison on Sunday morning. Their capture required a major police operation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In circumstances that have yet to be determined, the three inmates managed to climb onto the roof of the establishment at around 8.20am, with the aim of attempting to escape, the Valais cantonal police said on Sunday.

The operation ended shortly before midday and required the deployment of 35 police officers and specialists from the negotiation group, the intervention group and the dog unit. The three detainees were arrested. Two of them were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

More

According to the police, the detainees had been in custody for several months. At no time was there any danger to the public. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the escape attempt.

