Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

In circumstances that have yet to be determined, the three inmates managed to climb onto the roof of the establishment at around 8.20am, with the aim of attempting to escape, the Valais cantonal police said on Sunday.
The operation ended shortly before midday and required the deployment of 35 police officers and specialists from the negotiation group, the intervention group and the dog unit. The three detainees were arrested. Two of them were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.
More
More
Life inside: testing a new Swiss prison
This content was published on
What are Swiss prisons really like on the inside? SWI swissinfo.ch tests the new Zurich West prison.
According to the police, the detainees had been in custody for several months. At no time was there any danger to the public. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the escape attempt.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Environment director warns of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland
This content was published on
The director of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has warned of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland in an interview with SonntagsBlick on Sunday.
Gotthard traffic queue hits 11km at start of holiday season
This content was published on
The start of the summer holidays saw a long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel on Saturday. Traffic jams between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri were up to 11 kilometres long early in the morning.
Premiere for Swiss Air Force on French National Day
This content was published on
On July 14, the Swiss Air Force will take part in the traditional air parade in Paris to mark the French bank holidays with an F/A-18 fighter jet. This is a first for Switzerland.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.