Three men arrested after Swiss gun shop robbery
Three men were arrested in canton Zurich on Wednesday morning after breaking into a gun shop. The men, from France and Guadeloupe, dodged a police check before engaging in a high-speed chase.
At around 5.15am, Zurich’s cantonal police received a report of a break-in at a gun shop in Pfungen, police said on Wednesday. The car in quesiton, bearing French registration plates, was spotted by a police patrol which had been dispatched to the scene after the perpetrators had driven away from the gun shop.
During their escape through the municipalities of Buch am Irchel and Berg am Irchel, the suspected thieves endangered various road users and passers-by, the Zurich police added.
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Fled across private property
The fugitives disregarded all regulations by driving at extremely high speeds and travelling along dirt tracks, across fields and through private property. The car was finally stopped by police patrols in the municipality of Flaach, near the German border.
The police arrested the three occupants of the vehicle and seized various stolen weapons from the boot. The arrested men are two French nationals aged 19 and 24. The third man arrested is a 21-year-old from Guadeloupe. Following police questioning, the three will be brought before the public prosecutor’s office.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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