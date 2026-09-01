Three-metre carpet python strays into Swiss forest

Three-metre-long carpet python strays into a forest in Winterthur Keystone-SDA

Is anyone missing a three-metre carpet python? The Zurich cantonal police are looking for the owner of the snake, which was discovered and captured in a wood in Winterthur.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Drei Meter lange Teppichpython verirrt sich in Winterthurer Wald Original Read more: Drei Meter lange Teppichpython verirrt sich in Winterthurer Wald

“This carpet python was apparently out for a little stroll in the woods near Sennhof on Thursday evening,” wrote the Zurich Cantonal Police in an Instagram post on Monday. The animal was spotted there and eventually captured by a reptile specialist from the Animal and Environmental Protection Department.

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The snake is non-venomous and has now been safely rehoused, the post added. The police are now asking if anyone recognises this “impressive creature” or knows where it usually lives.

So far, no owner has come forward, nor have any leads been received, a spokeswoman for the Cantonal Police said on Tuesday in response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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