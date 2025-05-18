Three police officers injured at Eurovision protest in Basel

Pro-Palestine protests in Basel this week called for Israel to be excluded from Eurovision. In the end, the song by Yuval Raphael came second. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Three police officers were injured on Saturday during an unauthorised protest against Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. Police carried out checks of around 400 people at the demonstration.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Trois policiers blessés lors d’une manifestation à Bâle Original Read more: Trois policiers blessés lors d’une manifestation à Bâle

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a Keystone-ATS journalist, between 700 and 800 people gathered at around 7pm in the centre of Basel for the protest against Israel and its Eurovision participation.

An altercation broke out when two men appeared carrying Israeli flags, which several of the demonstrators tried to snatch away. A police team intervened and removed the men from the rally.

The demonstrators then saw their route barred by police vans and a line of officers. After around 45 minutes, the participants started moving and crossed a bridge to reach the Petit-Bâle area of the city. There, police prevented any further progress towards the official public viewing area for the Eurovision contest, including by using rubber bullets, according to Keystone-SDA.

Firecrackers

The police then stopped the march and surrounded around 500 people, 400 of whom were checked.

During this operation, firecrackers were thrown at the police, and three officers had to be hospitalised. One protester was also treated for injuries on the spot, police said in a statement. Tram traffic in the city centre was interrupted for almost an hour.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.