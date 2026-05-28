Three stabbed in attack at Swiss train station
A man has attacked and injured three people with a bladed weapon at a train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur.
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Canton Zurich police later arrested the suspected attacker, a 31-year-old Swiss national, who had fled the scene.
The motive for the attack is still unclear and is the subject of an ongoing investigation. But according to several eyewitnesses who spoke to the newspaper Blick, the man shouted “Allahu Akbar.”
The attack took place shortly before 8.30am, leaving three people, aged 28, 43 and 52, with injuries. All three were taken to hospital, according to a police statement.
The train station area is currently cordoned off. Zurich cantonal police will give further information at a later time.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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