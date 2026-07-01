Swiss child abuse helpline calls tripled in five years

Three times as many enquiries about domestic violence received by the 147 helpline Keystone-SDA

The Pro Juventute Foundation reports that the number of enquiries from children regarding domestic violence has tripled in five years.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Dreimal mehr Anfragen wegen Gewalt in der Familie bei Beratung 147 Original Read more: Dreimal mehr Anfragen wegen Gewalt in der Familie bei Beratung 147

With the inclusion of non-violent parenting in the Swiss Civil Code (ZGB), corporal punishment and other degrading treatment are explicitly prohibited. Parliament had passed the relevant amendment in July last year.

The child’s right to a non-violent upbringing is primarily intended to act as a preventive measure and to raise awareness. At the same time, the cantons are obliged to provide easily accessible counselling services for families on parenting issues.

The Pro Juventute Foundation welcomes this step as a clear signal that Switzerland does not tolerate violence against children in child-rearing, as it announced on Wednesday. With this law, Switzerland is fulfilling an obligation under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

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However, the reality stands in contrast to the legal requirement. Violence in child-rearing remains widespread, according to the foundation.

Last year, Pro Juventute’s 147 helpline handled around 22 counselling sessions per week relating to domestic violence. In 2021, the figure was still seven to eight consultations per week; by 2024, it had risen to 14 per week. This represents a threefold increase within five years. It is also assumed that there are a high number of unreported cases.

Call for a national campaign

To ensure that this legal principle is embedded in everyday family life, prevention efforts must be stepped up. Pro Juventute is calling for a national awareness-raising campaign. Furthermore, there is a need to expand easily accessible counselling and support services for parents and families. Such measures are essential to educate parents about alternatives to violence and to provide them with rapid assistance if they feel overwhelmed.

“For non-violent parenting to become a reality, parents must have easy access to information and professional advice,” said Nicole Platel, Director of Pro Juventute, in the press release.

Pro Juventute itself offers a parenting advice service that is available free of charge, round the clock, via telephone, WhatsApp or email.

Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp

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