Swiss taskforce urges urgent measures to tackle femicide

Since the beginning of the year, 18 women and girls have been killed by their spouse, ex-spouse, father or by another man. The latest incident at the beginning of May, in which a man shot his wife dead at her workplace with a hunting rifle, left a lasting impression.
The Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE) issued a statement on Thursday calling for strong political action in response to this tragic act of violence.
Three measures have been defined to strengthen institutional care for victims and perpetrators of violence at the earliest warning signs.
Firstly, regional solutions are to be put in place to make up for the shortage of places in refuges and shelters. Secondly, professionals must be better trained to prevent violence during the separation phase. Finally, a systematic inter-institutional analysis of cases of feminicide must be introduced.
In addition, a revision of the law on victim support is due to be presented in the autumn.
More
Debate
Hosted by:
Pauline Turuban
How can femicides be prevented?
Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.