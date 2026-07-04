Temu lands in top five of e-commerce sites in Switzerland
Launched in Switzerland in April 2023, the Chinese platform Temu is now among the top five online retailers in the country, according to the annual ranking published on Friday by the consultancy firm Carpathia.
According to estimates for 2025, the e-commerce platform’s revenue in Switzerland has now reached CHF1 billion ($1.25 billion), a meteoric rise over the space of three years.
“With Temu entering the rankings, this is the first time that four players have exceeded CHF1 billion in turnover,” explained David Morant, consultant and co-owner of Carpathia.
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Galaxus, with an estimated CHF2.3 billion in revenue, Zalando with CHF1.82 billion, Digitec with CHF1.05 billion, and Temu with CHF1 billion, account for a total of CHF7.1 billion in revenue – half of the sales of the 50 online retailers in the ranking, which together account for CHF14.2 billion in turnover.
Amazon treading water
Morant pointed out that a large proportion of the growth was driven by two players, Galaxus and Temu, which together generated an additional CHF950 million in revenue for Swiss e-commerce.
Unlike Amazon, which has been treading water for several years, the Chinese platform has managed to win over Swiss customers by adapting to their expectations. “For example, [Swiss smartphone payment app] Twint was offered as a payment method very early on, helping to gain consumers’ trust,” said Morant.
Other notable successes include, amongst others, the French sports equipment specialist Decathlon, which has climbed to 30th place in the rankings.
Translated from French/sub-editing gw
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