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News

Swiss ski tour guide responsible for avalanche tragedy

Tour guide sentenced following avalanche tragedy in Meiringen, Bern
Tour guide sentenced following avalanche tragedy in Meiringen, Bern Keystone-SDA

A Swiss ski tour leader has been convicted of multiple counts of manslaughter through negligence after two teenagers died in an avalanche. He was for the ski tour during which two teenagers were caught in an avalanche in Meiringen in 2023.

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Swiss ski tour guide responsible for avalanche tragedy
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Keystone-SDA

A court found the mountain guide was primarily responsible for the accident and was handed a suspended fine of CHF13,500 francs. The co-leader of the tour was acquitted.

In the Bernese Oberland accident on March 21, 2023, an American woman and a British man, who were part of a boarding school’s ski touring group, lost their lives.

+ “How I survived an avalanche in Switzerland”

On that day, the avalanche danger level was 2+, indicating moderate risk. A specific warning had been issued regarding avalanches in weak, old snow.

The first descent went without a hitch. During the second descent, an avalanche was triggered and swept the two teenagers over a rock face several hundred metres high.

Dangerous misjudgement

The prosecution characterised the second descent through steep terrain as a dangerous misjudgement. It sought a conviction for manslaughter and suspended fines.

The lead mountain guide argued that he had seen no significant difference from the first safe descent and had not noticed any signs of danger at the scene.

The defence lawyers for the mountain guide and the co-leader, who bore joint responsibility, therefore called for acquittals. They argued that there is no such thing as zero risk.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR