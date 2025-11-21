Swiss travel to US predicted to keep falling in 2026
Martin Wittwer, president of the Swiss Travel Federation, says business with the United States will halve by 2026, due to the geopolitical situation, tariffs and the policies of US President Donald Trump.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A decline in travel to the US has already been seen this year, Wittwer said in an interview with Travel Inside magazine published on Friday. Sales to the US are likely to fall by 15%, he estimated.
Overall, however, the Swiss travel market should post a 5% increase in revenue, he predicted.
+ Trump effect dampens Swiss wanderlust to US
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.