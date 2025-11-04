Switzerland working to avoid shortage of military pilots

Towards a shortage of military pilots Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Army has lost more than 30 professional military pilots in the past five years. In order to remain attractive, it plans to bring its working conditions into line with those in the private sector.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vers une pénurie de pilotes militaires Original Read more: Vers une pénurie de pilotes militaires

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since 2020, 33 professional military pilots have turned their backs on the army. This represents 26 helicopter pilots and seven fighter pilots, army spokesman Stefan Hofer told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Tuesday, confirming a report in Blick. However, the availability of the air force remains guaranteed, he said.

The armed forces are facing increasing competition from the civilian sector. This applies in particular to remuneration, work-life balance and the long-term retention of highly specialised personnel, who can take years to replace, Hofer said.

+ Should Swiss women emulate fighter pilot’s success?

The Air Force is constantly reviewing its working conditions and making any necessary adjustments wherever possible. In this way, it aims to remain an attractive employer in a competitive labour market, taking into account the tense security environment. In addition, from 2027 onwards, the government’s new salary system will bring recruitment salaries for young pilots into line with market rates.

The armed forces will soon face new challenges. In the coming years, it will have to develop new capabilities in air mobility and air transport as part of its drive to strengthen its defence capabilities. It is therefore essential that the armed forces have a sufficient number of specialised professionals in their ranks.

Measures have already been taken to optimise the duration of training, while maintaining its quality. This will make it possible to replace departing pilots quickly.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories