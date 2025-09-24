Swiss Senate backs foreign investment controls
Switzerland's Senate has backed plans to control foreign investment in Swiss companies.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
After the House of Representatives, the Senate adopted the government bill to this effect on Wednesday by 27 votes to 11, against the advice of its committee.
The project aims to introduce a review of purchases by foreign state investors of Swiss companies operating in a critical sector. Examples include military equipment, electricity production and hospitals. Eighty percent of EU and OECD countries already have such a system.
Reluctantly, the Federal Council had to draw up a draft at parliament’s request. The House of Representatives went further than the government, but the Senate has rejected these amendments. For example, it does not want to impose this control on both state-owned and private foreign companies.
The dossier will now go back to the House of Representatives.
More
Swiss parliament intent on forcing foreign investment controls
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.