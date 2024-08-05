Ten-kilometre traffic jam at Swiss Gotthard tunnel

This was announced by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the short message service X.
Traffic jams had already formed over a length of around ten kilometres in front of both portals of the Gotthard road tunnel at the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
