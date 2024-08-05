Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ten-kilometre traffic jam at Swiss Gotthard tunnel

Traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal reaches a length of ten kilometres
Traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal reaches a length of ten kilometres Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The traffic in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel was backed up for ten kilometres between Erstfeld and Göschenen on Monday afternoon.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

This meant a waiting time of one hour and 40 minutes.

+ Why is the Gotthard base tunnel so important?

This was announced by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the short message service X.

Traffic jams had already formed over a length of around ten kilometres in front of both portals of the Gotthard road tunnel at the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

