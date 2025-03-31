More trafficked women seek help in Switzerland

Trafficking in women: cases on the rise in Switzerland, FIZ
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More female victims of human trafficking are seeking safe accommodation in Switzerland, according to support group FIZ.
This content was published on
March 31, 2025 - 13:57
A total of 51 women were accommodated for a combined 5,677 nights in 2024.
Last year, a new sheltered flat was opened to meet the growing needs. This is the eighth such accommodation. In a statement, FIZ speaks of increasingly complex cases and often lengthy procedures.
The service provided counselling for 208 victims and carried out initial consultations for a further 59 women. Of these, 159 had been sexually exploited and 42 at work.
The victims came from 36 different countries, mostly Hungary, Romania, Colombia, Thailand, Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil.
More
More
Human trafficking cases on the rise in Switzerland
This content was published on
Jul 30, 2024
Last year, the Swiss platform against human trafficking recorded 197 victims which is 11% more than in 2022.
Read more: Human trafficking cases on the rise in Switzerland
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
