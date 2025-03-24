Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Train line between Täsch and Zermatt interrupted by falling rock

Train line between Täsch and Zermatt interrupted after rockfall
Train line between Täsch and Zermatt interrupted after rockfall Keystone-SDA
Train line between Täsch and Zermatt interrupted by falling rock
The train line between Täsch and Zermatt in canton Valais was interrupted on Monday morning due to falling rock. This also damaged a Matterhorn Gotthard Railway locomotive.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The incident did not result in any injuries and no other railway infrastructure was damaged, as reported by the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (MGBahn) media office at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The affected train subsequently reached Zermatt a few minutes late.

According to the information on the MGBahn website, the rockfall occurred at around 9:30 am. A replacement bus service was set up on the route. Due to the limited capacity, there were longer than usual wait times, according to the MGBahn.

News

