Regular train service through the Gotthard base tunnel resumes

Trains in the Gotthard base tunnel are running normally Keystone-SDA
More than a year after the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard base tunnel, passenger and freight traffic resumed as normal on Monday morning. The half-hourly timetable has been restored for passenger traffic.

Compared with the alternative solution, journey times between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino will be reduced by an hour, the Swiss Federal Railways said in a press release on Monday. Increased capacity is also available for freight traffic.

All direct trains to Italy (Milan, Venice, Genoa and Bologna) have also been resumed. The connection between Frankfurt and Milan has also been restored, but now runs via Zurich instead of Lucerne.

A freight train derailed in the west tube of the base tunnel on August 10, 2023, while travelling from Chiasso to Basel, causing extensive damage to the infrastructure. The derailment costs are estimated at CHF150 million, including loss of revenue.

