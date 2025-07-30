Travellers with 106kgs of marijuana stopped at Geneva airport

Two travellers from Thailand have been stopped at Geneva Airport with more than 100 kilograms of marijuana in their suitcases.

The suspects were apprehended by customs officials at the border.

The incidents occurred on July 23, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Wednesday. The customs officers first checked the two suitcases of a 31-year-old Spaniard. They discovered 53 kilograms of vacuum-packed marijuana in raw form.

Shortly afterwards, the customs officers caught a 59-year-old Frenchman who had travelled on the same flight. He was also carrying 53 kilograms of marijuana in two suitcases.

The two men and the narcotics were handed over to the cantonal police. The public prosecutor’s office in Geneva has opened an investigation.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

