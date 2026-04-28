Swiss persecution of nomadic people ‘crime against humanity’
Removing children from Yenish and Sinti families to care homes in Switzerland during the 20th century has been declared a crime against humanity by parliament.
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House of Representatives lawmakers followed the recommendation of its legal affairs committee by voting in favour of the declaration by 100 votes to 67, with 20 abstentions.
+ How Switzerland tried to wipe out Yenish cultureExternal link
In the declaration, the parliamentary chamber said it recognises “that a minority of Swiss citizens were victims of persecution in their own country that qualifies as a crime against humanity under current international law”.
“[The chamber] recognises the grave suffering inflicted on the victims and their families by the actions of state institutions and expresses its regret,” the statement added.
Parliament has appealed to the Confederation, cantons and communes to work to protect the interests of the Yenish and Sinti communities and recognise the nomadic way of life as a living tradition.
In February 2025, the Federal Council wrote that a total of 2,000 children had to be assumed to have been placed elsewhere by 1973, when the government categorised the persecution of Yenish children as a crime against humanity.
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Swiss nomadic people were victims of crimes against humanity, says government
Translated from German with AI/mga
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