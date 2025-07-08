The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

US extends tariff deadline to August 1

Trump postpones deadline for tariffs to 1 August
Trump postpones deadline for tariffs to 1 August Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US extends tariff deadline to August 1
Listening: US extends tariff deadline to August 1

The United States has extended a July 9 deadline for ongoing tariff negotiations until August 1 for many countries, including Switzerland.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

US President Donald Trump signed a decree to this effect on Monday.

China is excluded from the deadline extension as there is a separate agreement with the country. Import surcharges for other countries are off the table until August – however, many details are still open, including how the European Union and the US want to trade with each other in future.

+ Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

The trading negotiation deadline for Switzerland and the EU was due to expire on Wednesday. They have been negotiating with the US in the customs dispute for some time – the outcome is still open. What exactly the new deadline means for them was initially unclear.

First tariff letters are out

Trump sent out a series of letters with new tariff regulations to several countries on Monday, including Japan, South Korea, South Africa and Malaysia. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said reciprocal tariffs or the new tariffs listed in the letters would go into effect – “or agreements will be reached”. These countries will continue to negotiate with the US.

The EU was counting on an agreement in principle in the customs dispute with the US. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Trump by telephone on Sunday and discussed the current state of negotiations, said a spokesperson in Brussels. They were at the “beginning of the final phase”, the spokesperson said on Monday afternoon. The spokesperson did not want to provide any details of the conversation.

Are many deals coming quickly now?

In April, Trump introduced a basic tariff of 10% on almost all imports from the EU. In addition, special tariffs apply to certain products, such as steel, aluminium and car imports. With his tariff policy, Trump wants to ensure that more is produced in the US.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on CNN that he expects many deals to be finalised quickly as a result of the letters. He also spoke of around 100 letters to small countries with which the US does not trade extensively.

“The countries will receive a letter saying: If we haven’t reached an agreement, you will fall back to the level of 2 April.” On that day, Trump announced his far-reaching tariff package.

More

Adapted from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

New 3D simulations for better avalanche forecasting

More

New Swiss 3D simulation tool offers better landslide forecasting

This content was published on A new 3D simulation tool is enabling much more accurate avalanche forecasts. The model, which proved its worth during the landslides in Brienz (GR) and Blatten (VS), could lead to more effective management of alpine risks.

Read more: New Swiss 3D simulation tool offers better landslide forecasting
Alleged leader of Kosovar terrorist organisation indicted

More

Alleged leader of Kosovar terrorist group indicted in Switzerland

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a Kosovar on suspicion of being the leader of the Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organisation. He is also suspected of having been active in the management of the organisation in Kosovo.

Read more: Alleged leader of Kosovar terrorist group indicted in Switzerland
Lenk Glacier Lake drained without complications

More

Swiss glacier lake drains without causing flooding damage

This content was published on The Faverges glacial lake on the Plaine Morte above Lenk in the Bernese Oberland drained over the weekend. There was no flooding or damage, the authorities announced on Monday.

Read more: Swiss glacier lake drains without causing flooding damage
Swiss managers distance themselves from the USA

More

Swiss bosses distance themselves from the United States

This content was published on According to a survey of managers, Swiss companies are increasingly turning away from the USA and orientating themselves more towards Southeast Asia and the EU. This is the result of a recent survey.

Read more: Swiss bosses distance themselves from the United States

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR