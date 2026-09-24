Swiss tuberculosis cases at highest level since 2018

Tuberculosis cases in Switzerland at their highest level since 2018 Keystone-SDA

The number of tuberculosis cases in Switzerland last year reached its highest level since 2018.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Casi di tubercolosi in Svizzera al livello più alto dal 2018 Original Read more: Casi di tubercolosi in Svizzera al livello più alto dal 2018

The increase is attributable almost entirely to people of foreign origin, particularly teenagers and young adults.

According to figures released today by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 544 infections were recorded in 2025 (including Liechtenstein). This represents an increase of 112 cases compared with 2024, whilst the reporting rate rose from 4.8 to 6.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The upward trend observed since 2022 has therefore accelerated significantly. Despite this trend, the number of cases in Switzerland remains below the European average (8.4).

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The upward trend, according to the FOPH, is attributable almost exclusively to individuals born abroad, whilst the total has remained stable amongst Swiss nationals.

In the 15–19 age group, the number of cases has even doubled, from 51 to 102. This age group recorded the highest infection rate (22.3). Men (366 cases) are much more affected than women.

According to the FOPH, therefore, the increase is not caused by local transmission. Instead, it reflects international migration and refugee flows, as well as the global epidemiological situation. After Swiss nationals, the majority of reported cases originate from Eritrea, Somalia and Afghanistan.

The treatment rate for this infectious disease stands at 70.6%, below the 90% target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, the FOPH believes that, due to incomplete data, the actual rate is higher. For 14.6% of concluded cases, the corresponding notification is missing. Among the reasons cited is the high mobility of patients in the asylum sector.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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