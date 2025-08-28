Two climbers found dead on Swiss Weissmies peak

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Two mountaineers have been found dead on the Weissmies peak in Switzerland after a lengthy search operation involving helicopters.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Several days earlier, one of the two men fell while descending the mountain, said Valais cantonal police.

One alpinist fell last Friday at around 10.30am at an altitude of around 3,950 metres, according to the report. The reason for the fall remains unclear.

His companion, who witnessed the accident, immediately alerted the rescue services. Despite several search flights, the rescue teams from the Valais cantonal rescue organisation, Air Zermatt and Rega were unable to immediately locate the casualties.

Both climbers were later found dead, police reported.

The formal identification of the victims was still underway. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

