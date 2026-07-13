Two mountaineers fall to deaths on Matterhorn
Two mountaineers have fallen to their deaths on the Matterhorn mountain near to Zermatt in southern Switzerland.
The rope team were killed while descending via the Hörnligrat on Sunday for reasons that remained unknown.
The accident occurred at around 11am at an altitude of approximately 4,030 metres, as the Valais Cantonal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The two mountaineers were on their way down at the time.
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A third person alerted the emergency services. An Air Zermatt helicopter flew to the scene of the accident, but on arrival the emergency services could only confirm the deaths of the two victims.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The formal identification of the victims was still underway on Monday.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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