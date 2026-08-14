Two climbers fall to deaths on Swiss Schalihorn mountain

Two mountaineers have fallen to their deaths on the Schalihorn near Randa, Valais Keystone-SDA

Two mountaineers have died in an accident on the Schalihorn mountain in the Upper Valais region of Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zwei Bergsteiger am Schalihorn bei Randa VS in den Tod gestürzt Original Read more: Zwei Bergsteiger am Schalihorn bei Randa VS in den Tod gestürzt

The two missing climbers were found dead on Thursday during a search flight.

Relatives had not heard from the two mountaineers since Wednesday. The following day, they alerted the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organisation (KWRO), said Valais cantonal police.

The organisation launched a search in the area of the 3,975-metre-high Schalihorn using an Air Zermatt helicopter. After locating the mountaineers, the rescue teams could only confirm that they had died. The formal identification of the two deceased was still ongoing at the time.

The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the mountain accident.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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