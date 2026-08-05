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Two new cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Switzerland

Two new cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the canton of Basel-Stadt
Two new cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the canton of Basel-Stadt Keystone-SDA

Two new cases linked to a Legionella infection have been reported in Switzerland.

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Two new cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Switzerland
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Keystone-SDA

According to the health department of canton Basel-City, one of the infected individuals had to be hospitalised.

The total number of cases of infection with the Legionella pneumophila bacterium linked to the recent outbreak in Basel now stands at 28.

Six people are currently still in hospital. One person has been discharged from the intensive care unit.

The most likely source of infection is believed to be two cooling towers located on the roof of retail store Manor’s head office in Kleinbasel. They have been taken out of service and are currently under investigation.

The Swiss Association for Air and Water Hygiene has called on operators of evaporative cooling systems to ensure they are operating safely.

According to current scientific understanding, properly designed and maintained evaporative cooling systems pose no health risk.

However, it added that responsibilities must be clearly defined, staff must be qualified, and recognised technical standards must be consistently adhered to.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR