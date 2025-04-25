The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss police bust two scooters travelling at over 100km/h

Two scooters travelling at over 100km/h (not pictured) confiscated in Valais.
Two scooters travelling at over 100 km/h confined in Valais Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss police bust two scooters travelling at over 100km/h
Listening: Swiss police bust two scooters travelling at over 100km/h

In the space of a week the police in canton Valais stopped two electric scooters capable of speeds in excess of 100km/h. The scooters were confiscated and their owners reported.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The scooters were intercepted in Martigny and Zermatt. The first, belonging to a 24-year-old Ukrainian, was travelling at 113km/h, while the second, in the hands of a 42-year-old Lithuanian, was travelling at up to 126km/h, the Valais police said on Friday.

In Martigny, the vehicle was intercepted during a fixed traffic control shortly before 6:30am on April 5. Clearly not meeting the legal technical requirements, the machine was tested on a measuring roller.

+ Swiss road safety group warns of e-scooter dangers

In Zermatt five days later, the regional police carried out a similar interception on the cantonal road at 7:30pm. The case was handed over to the cantonal police. The machine was also run over the measuring roller.

The police pointed out that the speed limit for electric scooters is 20km/h. Drivers must follow the same rules as light mopeds, including wearing a helmet.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

