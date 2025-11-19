Two Swiss films shortlisted for European Oscars
Two Swiss films are in the running for the European Oscars that will be presented in Berlin in January.
German actress Leonie Benesch has been nominated for her starring role in the film En première ligne by Swiss director Petra Volpe, the European Film Academy and Swiss Films have announced.
The film follows Floria, a dedicated nurse, as she manages the hectic pace of her hospital’s understaffed surgical ward. As the day intensifies, she is pushed to the limit in a race against time.
Also in Los Angeles
Selected at a dozen festivals and already awarded at least six prizes, En première ligne is also the film that Switzerland has shortlisted for the Best International Film prize at the 98th Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles. We’ll find out on December 16 if it makes the short list.
A stop-motion animation film, a Swiss minority co-production from the Nadasdy production and direction company in Geneva, also caught the eye of the European jury. Olivia et le Tremblement de terre invisible is nominated in the European Film and European Animated Feature categories.
Twelve-year-old Olivia sees her life fall apart when her family is evicted from their home. With her mother Ingrid and brother Tim, they have to squat in a flat. Olivia convinces Tim that it’s all a film in which they are the main characters.
The European Film Awards will be presented on January 17, 2026 at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin. Last December, Switzerland hosted the ‘European Oscars’ ceremony for the first time at the KKL in Lucerne, in the presence of Juliette Binoche, the new president of the European Film Academy. Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez won the award for best film.
