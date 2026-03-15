Two Swiss missing after boat accident in Seychelles
Two Swiss nationals are missing following the sinking of a boat in the Seychelles archipelago. Five other people were rescued, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Sunday.
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The five rescued Swiss passengers are “doing well under the circumstances”, the ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency. For reasons of data and privacy protection, it declined to provide further details.
The Swiss representation in Madagascar and the honorary consulate in the Seychelles are in contact with the relevant authorities and the Swiss nationals, the ministry said.
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Swiss marine scientist dives into paradise in the Seychelles
The accident, which was first reported on the website of tabloid Blick, occurred near Marie Louise Island. According to the websites of diving holiday providers, the sunken boat was used as a base for diving trips. The Seychelles in the Indian Ocean are considered a diving and snorkelling paradise.
Translated from German with AI/gw
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