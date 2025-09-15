Two trams collide in Zurich suburb

Keystone-SDA

Two trams collided in Zurich Oerlikon on Monday afternoon. There was no information yet about possible injuries by early afternoon.

According to an incident report from Zurich public transport operator VBZ, several tram and bus lines are affected. The company recommended that passengers use the S-Bahn regional train service instead.

There was already a tram accident in Zurich this morning: a car collided with a tram on Sihlstrasse.

