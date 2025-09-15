Two trams collide in Zurich suburb

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Two trams collided in Zurich Oerlikon on Monday afternoon. There was no information yet about possible injuries by early afternoon.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

According to an incident report from Zurich public transport operator VBZ, several tram and bus lines are affected. The company recommended that passengers use the S-Bahn regional train service instead.

There was already a tram accident in Zurich this morning: a car collided with a tram on Sihlstrasse.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

