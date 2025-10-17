UBS names first head of artificial intelligence
Switzerland's largest bank UBS has appointed Daniele Magazzeni as head of artificial intelligence (AI).
He will take up the new position on January 1, 2026, based in London.
Previously at JP Morgan as head of analytics for the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region, Magazzeni was an associate professor of AI at King’s College, according to a statement released on Thursday.
He will be responsible for driving forward the bank’s AI strategy, driving innovation and the adoption of new technologies.
Magazzeni will report to Mike Dargan, the group’s chief operating and technology officer, who cites AI as a “top priority for UBS”.
