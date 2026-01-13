UBS CEO Ermotti reportedly planning to step down in April 2027
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is planning to step down in April 2027, according to the Financial Times. He will remain head of the Swiss bank until then before his successor is appointed.
The FT names Aleksandar Ivanovic, Head of Asset Management, as “one of the most likely” successors to Ermotti. Other leading candidates are the co-heads of UBS Asset Management, Iqbal Khan and Robert Karofsky. Bea Martin, who was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the bank in October, is also considered a candidate.
Ermotti, 65, had previously indicated that he would step down as Group CEO at the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027. However, as the FT now reports, citing insiders, he could return to the bank later as Chairman of the Board of Directors if he wishes to take on this role.
