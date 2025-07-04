UBS, Credit Suisse, Julius Bär fined in Singapore

UBS, Credit Suisse, Julius Bär and LGT fined in Singapore Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Singapore's financial market regulator has fined nine banks for violating anti-money laundering regulations, including UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Bär of Switzerland and Liechtenstein's LGT.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it UBS, Credit Suisse, Julius Bär e LGT multate a Singapore Original Read more: UBS, Credit Suisse, Julius Bär e LGT multate a Singapore

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The sum of the fines for these four banks totals S$12.2 million (SGD), or CHF7.6 million, according to information provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today. For the nine institutions combined, the total stands at SGD27.45 million (CHF17.1 million).

+ Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?

In detail, the Singapore branch of Credit Suisse (CS) – a bank that has since been acquired by UBS – was fined the highest amount of S$5.8 million (CHF3.6 million). The UBS branch in the city-state was hit with a fine of S$3 million (CHF1.9 million), compared to S$2.4 million (CHF1.5 million) for the Singapore office of the Zurich bank Julius Bär, and S$1 million (CHF623,000) for the LGT bank.

The fine takes into account various factors, including the number of violations and the degree of weakness of controls, the Singapore market regulator announced.

In particular, Credit Suisse and Julius Bär are accused of failing to have adequate procedures in place to assess the risk of money laundering at certain clients and of failing to conduct timely reviews of transactions identified as suspicious by internal supervisors. The latter allegation was also made against UBS and LGT.

The nine banks concerned failed to detect or sufficiently follow up on the warning signs detected in the information and documents provided by clients, or even failed to check the accuracy of this data.

The facts reprimanded to the banks date from the beginning of 2023 to the first months of this year. UBS took over Credit Suisse in March 2023.

More

More Switzerland outlines stricter too-big-to-fail banking rules This content was published on Switzerland plans stricter bank capital adequacy requirements and enhanced supervisor powers. Read more: Switzerland outlines stricter too-big-to-fail banking rules

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch