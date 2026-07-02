UBS can cope with losses in a crisis: Swiss National Bank
The banking giant UBS, along with banks focused on the Swiss market, would be able to absorb losses resulting from “adverse scenarios”, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said in a new report published on Thursday.
“The Swiss banking sector is, on the whole, well positioned to meet the challenges posed by the current environment,” the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday as it published its financial stability report.
At the same time, it points out that “the economic and financial environment remains difficult for the Swiss financial sector, due in particular to the conflict in the Middle East, tensions relating to international trade, and the resulting geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.”
More
Explainer: Are Swiss banks still home to dirty money, or have they cleaned house?
As for systemically important banks, the profitability of PostFinance and Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB) increased last year, but declined for the Raiffeisen Group. Capital ratios have generally improved.
At the country’s largest bank, UBS, the SNB said the institution’s ability to generate profits “continued to rise in 2025. This improvement is attributable to the performance of the wealth management and investment banking businesses”. Its Swiss operations, by contrast, saw their profitability decline due to lower net interest income.
As for capital, UBS exceeds the requirements of the “too big to fail” (TBTF) regulations under a full implementation scenario, to which it will be subject from 2030, the SNB said.
Translated from French/sub-editing gw
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.