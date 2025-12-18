The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

UBS plans January job cuts: media report

UBS: new wave of redundancies in mid-January, according to Bloomberg
UBS: new wave of redundancies in mid-January, according to Bloomberg Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UBS plans January job cuts: media report
Listening: UBS plans January job cuts: media report

Swiss bank UBS is preparing to start the next wave of layoffs in mid-January, Bloomberg claims based on sources inside the bank.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the agency, another termination phase is planned for mid-2026, when the IT systems taken over as part of the acquisition of Credit Suisse will be decommissioned.

UBS is entering the final year of the Credit Suisse integration. Following the merger, the workforce had grown to almost 120,000 employees. Since then, according to Bloomberg‘s sources, the workforce has been reduced by about 15,000 positions.

+ How a Swiss compromise could save UBS billions

Contacted by the news agency Awp, the institution did not wish to comment on the news. It did, however, refer to earlier statements that the company is seeking to minimise job cuts in Switzerland and worldwide as a result of the integration.

The reduction in the workforce will extend over several years, the company emphasised: it will be achieved primarily through natural fluctuation, early retirements, internal mobility and the internalisation of external roles.

More

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR